Left Menu

Delhi Government Ensures Steady Fuel Supply Amidst Social Media Rumors

The Delhi government is actively managing and monitoring the city's fuel supply to prevent panic buying and hoarding amid rumors on social media. Authorities affirm that LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG supplies are stable. Residents are encouraged to utilize digital booking methods for efficient service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:36 IST
Delhi Government Ensures Steady Fuel Supply Amidst Social Media Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking proactive steps to monitor the supply and distribution of fuel, including LPG and other petroleum products, amidst circulating rumors causing concerns among residents.

The Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department confirmed on Friday that the current fuel supplies in the capital are stable with no disruptions. Residents are urged not to panic buy or hoard, as authorities have assured normalcy in fuel availability.

Efforts include strict enforcement against illegal activities like hoarding, while the supply chain for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders remains robust. Digital booking platforms are recommended for ease and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026