Delhi Government Ensures Steady Fuel Supply Amidst Social Media Rumors

The Delhi government is taking proactive steps to monitor the supply and distribution of fuel, including LPG and other petroleum products, amidst circulating rumors causing concerns among residents.

The Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department confirmed on Friday that the current fuel supplies in the capital are stable with no disruptions. Residents are urged not to panic buy or hoard, as authorities have assured normalcy in fuel availability.

Efforts include strict enforcement against illegal activities like hoarding, while the supply chain for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders remains robust. Digital booking platforms are recommended for ease and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)