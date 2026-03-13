Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies, driven by Middle East unrest pushing investors towards safe-haven assets. With escalating oil prices, global markets react by retreating from energy-dependent currencies. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve faces growing inflation concerns, impacting interest rate policies amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The U.S. dollar gained momentum against key currencies on Friday, marking its second consecutive weekly increase. The Middle East crisis has fueled this trend as investors shifted towards safe-haven assets, causing a decline in energy-sensitive currencies like the euro.
Recently, President Donald Trump announced intensified actions against Iran while providing a partial waiver for Russian oil purchases to manage rising prices. This geopolitical tension poses significant risks to economies heavily reliant on crude imports, such as Japan and the euro area.
Amid these developments, the Federal Reserve contends with mounting inflation challenges, delaying any potential rate cuts. Concurrently, the European Central Bank grapples with the ramifications of soaring oil prices and the geopolitical landscape on monetary policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets on Edge: Federal Reserve and Middle East Conflict Stir Uncertainty
Judge Grants Immunity to Federal Reserve Chairman
Rising Inflation and Global Tensions Impact U.S. Spending Habits
European Shares Slide: Impact of Middle East Conflict and Inflation Concerns
Barclays Delays Rate Cut Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns