Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar gained momentum against key currencies on Friday, marking its second consecutive weekly increase. The Middle East crisis has fueled this trend as investors shifted towards safe-haven assets, causing a decline in energy-sensitive currencies like the euro.

Recently, President Donald Trump announced intensified actions against Iran while providing a partial waiver for Russian oil purchases to manage rising prices. This geopolitical tension poses significant risks to economies heavily reliant on crude imports, such as Japan and the euro area.

Amid these developments, the Federal Reserve contends with mounting inflation challenges, delaying any potential rate cuts. Concurrently, the European Central Bank grapples with the ramifications of soaring oil prices and the geopolitical landscape on monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)