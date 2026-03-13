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Empowering Abilities: A Call for Inclusive Nation-Building

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes society's role in empowering persons with disabilities. Speaking at the Purple Fest, she highlights the need for collective efforts to achieve an inclusive society. Murmu commends notable individuals and government initiatives, urging active participation for a self-reliant 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:04 IST
Empowering Abilities: A Call for Inclusive Nation-Building
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President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of societal involvement in the empowerment of persons with disabilities during her address at the Purple Fest. She emphasized the need for their equal participation in the pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', underscoring the significance of contributions from all sectors of society.

Murmu highlighted the capabilities of persons with disabilities, recognizing their achievements in various fields such as sports, science, and arts. She praised individuals like para-athlete Deepa Malik and Paralympic shooter Avani Lekhara for their inspiring contributions, showcasing the potential of overcoming obstacles through determination.

The President spotlighted government initiatives including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan. She called for collective efforts, stressing that empowering persons with disabilities requires a multifaceted approach involving government, technology, and community engagement, aiming for an inclusive 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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