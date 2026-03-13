Empowering Abilities: A Call for Inclusive Nation-Building

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of societal involvement in the empowerment of persons with disabilities during her address at the Purple Fest. She emphasized the need for their equal participation in the pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', underscoring the significance of contributions from all sectors of society.

Murmu highlighted the capabilities of persons with disabilities, recognizing their achievements in various fields such as sports, science, and arts. She praised individuals like para-athlete Deepa Malik and Paralympic shooter Avani Lekhara for their inspiring contributions, showcasing the potential of overcoming obstacles through determination.

The President spotlighted government initiatives including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan. She called for collective efforts, stressing that empowering persons with disabilities requires a multifaceted approach involving government, technology, and community engagement, aiming for an inclusive 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)