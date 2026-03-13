Cuba-U.S. Negotiations Amid Economic Strain: Trump's Bold Moves

The United States is currently engaged in discussions with Cuba, according to recent admissions from both sides. These talks come as Cuba struggles with an economic crisis exacerbated by an oil blockade, a situation intensified by the U.S. president's hardline stance.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed negotiations with Washington, highlighting efforts to address bilateral differences through dialogue. The economic squeeze has worsened since Venezuela, Cuba's key ally, lost influence after its president was captured in January.

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'friendly takeover,' though ambiguity surrounds his true intentions. As economic hardships continue, Cuba faces significant challenges, compounded by the disconnection from crucial foreign aid and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)