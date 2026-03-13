Venezuela Secures Gas Production Revival with European Energy Giants

Venezuela has successfully inked strategic agreements with European energy giants Repsol and Eni focusing on gas production. The agreements aim to restart operations at the Cardon IV field, a 50-50 joint venture between the two firms, potentially elevating Venezuela's global gas export stature.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed optimism about collaborating with the two companies that have maintained their presence and trust in Venezuela. The new deals are expected to open avenues for economic progress and expansion of exports in the energy sector.

The agreements come at a critical time as Venezuela seeks to resolve a $7 billion debt to European companies due to a history of US sanctions that stifled energy trade. Eased sanctions are now offering fresh opportunities for foreign investors in Venezuela's oil and gas industries.