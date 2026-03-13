Colombia-Venezuela Relations: Trade Talks and Energy Revival Amid Political Tensions

Colombian Foreign and Defense Ministers traveled to Caracas following the deferred meeting between Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, sources informed Reuters. The scheduled talk signified Rodriguez's initial high-level bilateral engagement since ascending to power post her predecessor's United States-led ousting.

The agenda likely focuses on bilateral trade and energy collaboration. President Petro notably rekindled trade relations early in his term. A recent energy accord pledges repair to a shared gas pipeline, ensuring Bogota's natural gas imports from Venezuela. Meanwhile, the Trump administration, though publicly supportive, covertly builds a legal case against Rodriguez to maintain leverage over Caracas.

Colombian-Venezuelan relations are closely monitored, given the historic, cultural, and economic connections, alongside Colombia's significant Venezuelan migrant population. Economic transactions saw a trade surplus favoring Colombia in 2025, underpinning discussions near the Colombian city Villa del Rosario. Talk rescheduling follows their abrupt postponement due to 'force majeure' circumstances, hinting at unforeseeable situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)