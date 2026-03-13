Colombia's Fiscal Challenge: An $8.67 Billion Shortfall

Colombia is staring down a significant fiscal shortfall as it strives to meet its 2026 targets, with an estimated 32.1 trillion peso ($8.67 billion) gap, according to the nation's fiscal watchdog.

The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule (CARF) issued a warning on Friday, declaring the government's present fiscal outlook as 'uncredible' and 'increasingly worrisome.'

The exchange rate stands at $1 equating to 3,700.46 pesos, highlighting the magnitude of Colombia's financial challenge in the face of unfulfilled fiscal ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)