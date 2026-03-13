Colombia's Fiscal Challenge: An $8.67 Billion Shortfall
Colombia is facing a 32.1 trillion peso ($8.67 billion) deficit needed to meet its fiscal targets for 2026, according to the country's fiscal watchdog. The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule stated that the current fiscal plans are seen as unrealistic and concerning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia is staring down a significant fiscal shortfall as it strives to meet its 2026 targets, with an estimated 32.1 trillion peso ($8.67 billion) gap, according to the nation's fiscal watchdog.
The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule (CARF) issued a warning on Friday, declaring the government's present fiscal outlook as 'uncredible' and 'increasingly worrisome.'
The exchange rate stands at $1 equating to 3,700.46 pesos, highlighting the magnitude of Colombia's financial challenge in the face of unfulfilled fiscal ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)