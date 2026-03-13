British Stocks Tumble Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
British stocks suffered a second consecutive week of losses, fueled by Middle East conflict fears and an uncertain Bank of England monetary policy. Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 fell, coinciding with Britain's stagnant economy. Energy prices spiked due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, impacting rate expectations.
In a challenging week for the British stock market, both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices recorded their second week of losses. The ongoing Middle East conflict has spurred fears of inflation and cast doubts over the Bank of England's future monetary policy decisions.
As tensions continue to escalate with the U.S.-Israeli war efforts against Iran, financial analysts are closely monitoring the situation. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy prices higher, with significant consequences for the British economy and potential long-term impacts on monetary strategies.
Economists had expected a modest GDP growth in January, yet the economy stagnated even before the escalation in the Middle East. Predictions for an interest rate cut in March by the Bank of England have been dismissed, with a potential cut now anticipated later in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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