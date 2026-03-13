Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Rising Global Tensions

Global stocks are tumbling as oil prices reach new highs, influenced by the ongoing conflict with Iran. This financial instability is causing concerns about fuel inflation and interest rates, forcing central banks to reconsider their strategies. Markets are increasingly uneasy as geopolitical tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:52 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Rising Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets faced declines and oil prices remained elevated on Friday, driven by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which is causing significant disruptions in energy supplies. The resulting uncertainty is intensifying fears about fuel inflation and interest rate hikes.

Oil prices stayed around $100 per barrel, a significant increase from two weeks ago when the U.S. and Israel launched military action in Iran. The surge in prices persisted even as an Indian tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. attempted to ease supply concerns.

Stock performances reflected global unease, with notable drops in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, while the Dow Jones experienced its largest monthly losses since December 2024. Meanwhile, European stocks followed suit, with the STOXX 600 and MSCI's global stock gauge both experiencing declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026