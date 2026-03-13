Panama Urges COSCO Shipping to Reconsider Balboa Port Decision
Panama's government is urging China's COSCO Shipping to rethink its decision to suspend operations at Balboa port. This surprising move affects 4% of cargo passing through and follows a court ruling impacting a separate company. APM Terminals is temporarily operating the port.
Panama's government is actively campaigning for China's COSCO Shipping to reverse its recent decision not to utilize the Balboa port, located at the entrance of the Panama Canal. According to the country's minister for canal affairs, Jose Ramon Icaza, this move came as an unexpected development.
Earlier this week, local media outlet La Prensa published a notice from COSCO indicating the suspension of operations at Balboa. With no response from COSCO regarding its decision, the situation has become a significant issue, as the shipping giant accounts for 4% of the cargo traffic through the port.
Recent events have intensified focus on Balboa, one of two central ports involved in ongoing geopolitical discussions. The developments stem from a Panama Supreme Court ruling that voided a contract with a division of CK Hutchison, leading to APM Terminals temporarily managing port operations for up to 18 months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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