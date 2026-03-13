Massive Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Amidst West Asia Crisis
Authorities in Chhattisgarh have seized 741 LPG cylinders from 102 locations to fight hoarding and black marketing due to the West Asia crisis. Regular inspections are ensuring adequate LPG distribution, supported by five operational bottling plants. Consumers are warned against misinformation about shortages.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to combat hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders amid the West Asia crisis, authorities in Chhattisgarh have seized 741 cylinders from 102 locations. The raids, conducted by teams from the Food Department and district administration, aim to ensure fair distribution of essential commodities.
The state's LPG supply infrastructure remains robust, with five bottling plants operating at full capacity. These facilities are operated by major oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ensuring that refilled cylinders are consistently supplied to 540 distributors statewide.
State officials stress that misinformation regarding LPG, petrol, and diesel shortages is baseless. Citizens are urged to report supply issues via the Food Department's helpline, and measures have been implemented to maintain a minimum 25-day gap between LPG refill bookings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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