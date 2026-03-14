Oil Price Surge and Stock Market Turmoil: A World in Flux

Wall Street faced downward pressure on Friday as investors kept a close watch on the evolving conflict in Iran and its impact on the global oil supply. The equity markets ended the week on a volatile note, closely tied to shifting crude oil prices.

U.S. equity indexes, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq, recorded declines, preparing for a weekly drop. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to ease Russian oil sanctions, crude prices hovered around $100 per barrel. Trump's stern stance on Iran heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.

Amid softer economic data and stagnant inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady. Sector-wise, communication services led the losses, and financials struggled, while the utilities sector saw the highest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)