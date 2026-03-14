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Currency Turmoil: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Crisis

The U.S. dollar strengthens as investors seek safe-haven assets amid the Middle East conflict, while energy-dependent currencies face challenges. As tensions rise, markets prepare for potential negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve faces inflation dilemmas, impacting interest rate decisions, as other global currencies react to economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:15 IST
Currency Turmoil: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Crisis
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The U.S. dollar advanced on Friday, marking its second consecutive weekly gain as escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to flock to safe-haven assets, impacting energy-sensitive currencies like the euro.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent, severe actions against Iran, the dollar surged. The climb comes amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, exacerbating oil price hikes that threaten the economies of Japan and the eurozone, both of which heavily depend on oil imports, unlike the U.S., which remains relatively insulated as a net crude exporter.

Global financial strategies are shifting as investors move away from currencies of net energy importers, with key figures like Karl Schamotta underscoring the market's two-way risks. Concurrently, consumer spending data adds pressure on the Federal Reserve, suggesting future interest rate challenges, while the euro continued its descent against the dollar, further strained by potential European Central Bank rate hikes.

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