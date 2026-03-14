Left Menu

Judge Grants Immunity to Federal Reserve Chairman

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, announced she cannot pursue an investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This follows a federal judge's ruling granting Powell immunity. The decision shields Powell from legal scrutiny, impacting potential investigations into his actions as Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:07 IST
Judge Grants Immunity to Federal Reserve Chairman
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, declared on Friday that any investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cannot proceed.

This decision was influenced by a federal judge's ruling earlier in the day granting immunity to Powell.

The verdict provides a legal shield to Powell, sparking discussions on the implications for oversight of his activities in the role.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026