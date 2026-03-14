Judge Grants Immunity to Federal Reserve Chairman
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, announced she cannot pursue an investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This follows a federal judge's ruling granting Powell immunity. The decision shields Powell from legal scrutiny, impacting potential investigations into his actions as Chairman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal development, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, declared on Friday that any investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cannot proceed.
This decision was influenced by a federal judge's ruling earlier in the day granting immunity to Powell.
The verdict provides a legal shield to Powell, sparking discussions on the implications for oversight of his activities in the role.
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