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U.S. Stock Market Teetered by Volatile Oil Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

U.S. stocks dropped for the week as investor uncertainty grew over fluctuating oil prices due to the conflict in Iran. Despite efforts to ease supply concerns, oil prices surged, impacting major indexes. Economic data indicated softer U.S. growth, leading to expectations that interest rates will remain steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:36 IST
U.S. Stock Market Teetered by Volatile Oil Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
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The U.S. stock market faced declines as the week closed, triggered by erratic movements in crude oil prices linked to escalating tensions in Iran.

All major indexes experienced losses despite President Trump temporarily lifting sanctions, which attempted to balance supply concerns. The energy market's unpredictability left traders cautious.

Results from the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending meeting are eagerly anticipated, as continued economic softness has led to expectations of holding interest rates steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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