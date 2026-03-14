U.S. Stock Market Teetered by Volatile Oil Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

The U.S. stock market faced declines as the week closed, triggered by erratic movements in crude oil prices linked to escalating tensions in Iran.

All major indexes experienced losses despite President Trump temporarily lifting sanctions, which attempted to balance supply concerns. The energy market's unpredictability left traders cautious.

Results from the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending meeting are eagerly anticipated, as continued economic softness has led to expectations of holding interest rates steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)