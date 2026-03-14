U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions to Boost Investment and Fertilizer Trade

The United States announced an update to its sanctions waivers on Venezuela this Friday, aiming to encourage foreign investment in its oil industry and to permit the export of fertilizer to America. This decision comes in response to escalating commodity prices resulting from recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

The U.S. Treasury Department released three updated general licenses to expand permissible activities in Venezuela's energy sector. It emphasized its commitment to revitalizing the country's energy industry and ensuring a well-supplied global commodity market.

These new authorizations are designed to facilitate investment and allow the shipment of fertilizer directly to support American farmers, the department clarified in a statement shared on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)