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U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions to Boost Investment and Fertilizer Trade

The U.S. Treasury Department has updated sanctions waivers on Venezuela to foster investment in the country's oil sector and facilitate fertilizer exports to America. This move aims to energize Venezuela's energy market and support American farmers amid rising prices due to U.S. actions on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:41 IST
U.S. Eases Venezuela Sanctions to Boost Investment and Fertilizer Trade
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The United States announced an update to its sanctions waivers on Venezuela this Friday, aiming to encourage foreign investment in its oil industry and to permit the export of fertilizer to America. This decision comes in response to escalating commodity prices resulting from recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

The U.S. Treasury Department released three updated general licenses to expand permissible activities in Venezuela's energy sector. It emphasized its commitment to revitalizing the country's energy industry and ensuring a well-supplied global commodity market.

These new authorizations are designed to facilitate investment and allow the shipment of fertilizer directly to support American farmers, the department clarified in a statement shared on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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