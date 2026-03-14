Global Governments React to Energy Crisis: Subsidies, Tensions and Economic Adjustments

Governments across Asia and Europe are taking emergency measures to shield consumers from escalating fuel and food prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran. These efforts include subsidies, price caps, and the release of emergency commodities as they contend with a significant disruption in global energy supplies.

The conflict has halted a substantial portion of the world's oil and gas supply, leading top energy producers in the Middle East to slash output. The International Energy Agency has coordinated a historic release of oil from emergency stockpiles, while the U.S. has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil to mitigate the crisis's impact.

Amid soaring energy prices, nations are employing various strategies to cushion their economies. Subsidies, tax relief, and increased energy production are being considered, as countries strive to prevent escalating costs from affecting other economic areas, including food prices, with governments like Egypt capping bread prices to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)