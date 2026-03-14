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Canada Bolsters Global Oil Supply Amidst Crisis

Canada pledges to support the International Energy Agency with 23.6 million barrels of oil from domestic producers to stabilize prices affected by geopolitical tensions. Energy Minister Tim Hodgson announced efforts to enhance natural gas exports. Despite lacking a strategic reserve, Canada is committed to global energy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:50 IST
Canada Bolsters Global Oil Supply Amidst Crisis

In response to rising oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions, Canada has pledged to assist the International Energy Agency (IEA) by contributing 23.6 million barrels from domestic producers. Energy Minister Tim Hodgson announced this support on Friday.

The IEA had previously reached an agreement to release a record-setting 400 million barrels of oil from member nations' strategic reserves to address price spikes following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Hodgson emphasized Canada's coordinated efforts with federal and provincial governments to bolster this initiative.

Additionally, Canada plans to ramp up its natural gas exports, providing crucial energy resources to allies worldwide. Despite lacking its own strategic reserve, Canada remains committed to global energy stability, even as the local oil industry faces challenges in boosting short-term crude production.

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