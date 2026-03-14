Historic Dialogues: US and Cuba in Talks Amid Energy Crisis

Cuba has confirmed engaging in discussions with the US government, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed efforts to resolve bilateral issues through dialogue amid a critical energy crisis.

The talks, though not detailed, stem from Cuba's dire fuel shortages impacting daily life and operations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly spearheaded these negotiations, focusing on significant policy changes.

The situation arises partly from halted Venezuelan oil shipments after recent US actions against Venezuela, impacting Cuba's power supply and prompting embassy staffing concerns in both nations. Despite challenges, there is hope for positive outcomes through continued dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)