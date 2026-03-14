Left Menu

Historic Dialogues: US and Cuba in Talks Amid Energy Crisis

Cuba and the US have initiated talks for the first time under President Trump's administration, aiming to address bilateral differences amidst Cuba's severe energy crisis. The discussions, reportedly involving key figures from both nations, seek solutions to mutual problems and areas of potential cooperation, as Cuba contends with significant fuel shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 14-03-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 03:32 IST
Historic Dialogues: US and Cuba in Talks Amid Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba has confirmed engaging in discussions with the US government, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed efforts to resolve bilateral issues through dialogue amid a critical energy crisis.

The talks, though not detailed, stem from Cuba's dire fuel shortages impacting daily life and operations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly spearheaded these negotiations, focusing on significant policy changes.

The situation arises partly from halted Venezuelan oil shipments after recent US actions against Venezuela, impacting Cuba's power supply and prompting embassy staffing concerns in both nations. Despite challenges, there is hope for positive outcomes through continued dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026