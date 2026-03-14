Gift Nifty: Transforming Pre-Market Analysis in India

With its surge in activity, Gift Nifty has become an essential tool for investors and traders aiming to anticipate market directions in India. In 2025, it reached a record monthly turnover, reflecting increased reliance on detailed pre-market analysis.

The growing integration of Gift Nifty with FII and DII flow data has intensified its role in offering comprehensive insights. By capturing international market movements, it provides early indicators that help both institutional and retail investors make informed decisions.

This advancement in trading strategy emphasizes the industry's shift towards data-driven analysis, aided by modern technology that enhances accessibility and usability of crucial market data.

(With inputs from agencies.)