LPG Crisis Sparks Chaos in West Bengal

A disruption in LPG distribution has led to long queues and growing frustration among residents in Kolkata and West Bengal. Supply issues, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, have triggered panic and inconvenience across the region, impacting everyday life.

Authorities have intensified inspections at distribution centres, with the Enforcement Branch of the Kolkata Police and district authorities conducting raids to check for hoarding and ensure transparency. In response, a 24-hour state monitoring mechanism has been established to prioritize essential sectors such as hospitals and schools.

The shortage has forced hospitals to adopt contingency plans, impacting meal provisions in schools, restaurants, and public transport. The crisis underscores the broader repercussions of fuel supply disruptions on daily life and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)