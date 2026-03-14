Teen Sensation Kimi Antonelli Makes History with F1 Pole Position
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli made headlines by becoming the youngest Formula One driver to secure pole position for a full grand prix. The 19-year-old led Mercedes to a front row lockout in China, outpacing his teammate, George Russell, by 0.222 seconds, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third fastest.
- Country:
- China
In a historic achievement for Formula One, Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli shattered records by becoming the youngest driver to ever secure a pole position for a full grand prix. This landmark event occurred during the qualifying session for Mercedes in China, where Antonelli showcased his extraordinary talent.
The 19-year-old prodigy clocked a remarkably fast time, outpacing his championship-leading teammate George Russell by 0.222 seconds. Despite early setbacks with his car, Russell managed to ensure a Mercedes front row lockout, solidifying their competitive edge on the track.
Not far behind, Ferrari's seasoned driver Lewis Hamilton recorded the third fastest time, adding to the intensifying competition in this year's championship. As fans speculate on Antonelli's promising future, his groundbreaking performance positions him as a new star in the world of motorsport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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