Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Overnight Missile Assault

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight, resulting in at least four casualties and widespread damage across five regions, according to officials on Saturday.

Energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region was the primary target, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who noted damage to residential buildings, schools, and businesses. The assault also hit the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions, with approximately 430 drones and 68 missiles launched, most intercepted by air defenses.

President Zelenskiy warned of Russia's intention to exploit Middle Eastern conflicts to escalate destruction in Europe, calling for enhanced air defense weapon production. Following the strike, NATO's Poland mobilized jets to protect their airspace, yet no violations occurred, as per Warsaw's military report.

(With inputs from agencies.)