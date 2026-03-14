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Iran's Strategic Exemption: Indian Vessels Navigate Hormuz Amid Blockade

Iran has granted some Indian vessels passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a move disclosed by Tehran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali. This rare concession comes amid a broader blockade that has severely impacted global energy supplies. The number of vessels benefiting from this exception was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:12 IST
Iran's Strategic Exemption: Indian Vessels Navigate Hormuz Amid Blockade
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In an unprecedented move, Iran has permitted certain Indian vessels to traverse the critical Strait of Hormuz, as revealed by Tehran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Saturday. This development marks a rare exception during a period when the strait's passage is heavily restricted due to geopolitical tensions.

Ambassador Fathali, speaking at an event organized by India Today in New Delhi, did not specify the count of Indian vessels granted this privileged access. The move indicates a strategic decision by Iran amidst ongoing global energy supply disruptions.

The blockade is a direct result of intensified military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran. The Strait of Hormuz, a significant chokepoint, facilitates around 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipping; hence, interruptions have considerable international ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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