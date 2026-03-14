Precision Strike: U.S. Forces Target Iranian Military Sites
The United States launched a precision strike on Iran's Kharg Island, targeting over 90 military sites. While damaging naval mine and missile storage facilities, the operation preserved the oil infrastructure. This action followed President Trump's threat to strike unless Iran ceased attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:06 IST
The United States executed a significant precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran, on Friday night, according to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command on Saturday.
The attack targeted more than 90 military assets, including naval mine storage facilities and missile bunkers, while deliberately sparing the island's critical oil infrastructure, CENTCOM reported via X.
This development comes after President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, threatening to target the oil hub unless it ceased its assaults on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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