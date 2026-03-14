Precision Strike: U.S. Forces Target Iranian Military Sites

The United States executed a significant precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran, on Friday night, according to a statement released by the U.S. Central Command on Saturday.

The attack targeted more than 90 military assets, including naval mine storage facilities and missile bunkers, while deliberately sparing the island's critical oil infrastructure, CENTCOM reported via X.

This development comes after President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, threatening to target the oil hub unless it ceased its assaults on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)