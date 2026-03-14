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Drone Strikes Halt Fujairah Operations Amid Rising Tensions

Oil-loading operations in Fujairah, UAE, have been suspended following a drone attack and fire, reflecting escalating tensions in the region. The incident follows U.S. strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, leading to Iran's Revolutionary Guards deeming U.S. interests in the UAE legitimate targets. Civil defense forces are managing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:26 IST
Drone Strikes Halt Fujairah Operations Amid Rising Tensions

Oil-loading operations in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate have come to a halt, following a drone strike and subsequent fire, industry insiders confirmed on Saturday. The region, a critical crude export hub, faced disruption a few hours after U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal.

This escalation has seen Iran's Revolutionary Guards declare that U.S. interests in the UAE, including strategic ports and docks, are now valid targets. Fujairah, crucially located outside the Strait of Hormuz, handles around 1 million barrels of Murban crude oil daily, contributing to roughly 1% of global demand.

Despite civil defense efforts to contain the fire, authorities have not provided insight into operational suspensions. Meanwhile, state oil company ADNOC declined to comment, heightening concerns over energy infrastructure disruptions amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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