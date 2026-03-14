Tensions Surge in Fujairah: Oil Operations Halted After Drone Strike

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, oil-loading operations in Fujairah, a crucial bunkering hub and crude export terminal in the United Arab Emirates, have been suspended following a drone attack and subsequent fire, according to industry sources.

The suspension comes on the heels of U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, leading Iran's Revolutionary Guards to declare U.S. assets in the UAE, including its ports, docks, and military locations, as legitimate targets.

This disruption further exacerbates the global oil supply crisis as attention now focuses on the vulnerability of strategic regional energy infrastructure amid the growing conflict between major oil-producing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)