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Tensions Surge in Fujairah: Oil Operations Halted After Drone Strike

Oil operations in Fujairah have been halted following a drone attack, escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The disruption impacts the export of Murban crude, coinciding with increased military activities in the region. This highlights the vulnerability of strategic energy infrastructure amid geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:16 IST
Tensions Surge in Fujairah: Oil Operations Halted After Drone Strike

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, oil-loading operations in Fujairah, a crucial bunkering hub and crude export terminal in the United Arab Emirates, have been suspended following a drone attack and subsequent fire, according to industry sources.

The suspension comes on the heels of U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, leading Iran's Revolutionary Guards to declare U.S. assets in the UAE, including its ports, docks, and military locations, as legitimate targets.

This disruption further exacerbates the global oil supply crisis as attention now focuses on the vulnerability of strategic regional energy infrastructure amid the growing conflict between major oil-producing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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