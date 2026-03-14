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Rising Coal Demand Sparks Government Preparedness Amid Ecological Efforts

As temperatures rise with the onset of summer, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reveals the government's readiness to meet increased coal demand. The focus is on sustainable mine closures and tapping into strategic minerals amid current geopolitical pressures, backed by the National Critical Minerals Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:52 IST
Rising Coal Demand Sparks Government Preparedness Amid Ecological Efforts
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Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced on Saturday that with summer on the horizon, rising temperatures could drive up coal demand, yet assured the public of the government's preparedness to tackle the situation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the sustainable closure of Western Coalfields Limited's Murpar underground mine, Reddy emphasized the importance of scientific mine closures to restore environmental balance and conserve resources.

He also discussed the increased significance of discovering strategic minerals in Maharashtra and the government's launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission to explore, boost, and develop critical mineral resources.

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