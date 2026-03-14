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Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Halts Oil Operations in UAE's Fujairah

Oil-loading operations in Fujairah, a major bunkering hub, were suspended after a drone attack and fire. This follows U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, raising tensions as Iran targets UAE infrastructure. The fire was sparked by debris from a drone interception, amid growing regional oil supply crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Halts Oil Operations in UAE's Fujairah
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Oil-loading operations have been halted at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah terminal following a drone strike and fire. Fujairah is a key global bunkering and crude export site, experiencing disruption after a dramatic escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions.

The suspension comes on the heels of American military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, to which Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded with threats against U.S. interests in the UAE, including ports and military locations. Fujairah is crucial for around 1 million barrels of Murban crude oil daily, a significant share of world demand.

The situation exacerbates a significant oil supply crisis, as tensions rise in the region. Iran warned UAE residents to vacate areas near key ports, citing military targets. Official responses from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and UAE authorities remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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