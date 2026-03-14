Crisis in Fujairah: The Global Impact of a Disrupted Hub

Fujairah port, a key global hub for shipping and oil exports, has been paralyzed following a recent drone attack, leading to widespread implications for the global market. The UAE port, which sits on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, is instrumental, exporting over 1.7 million barrels per day, even as tensions in the region climb.

The importance of Fujairah to the UAE cannot be overstated. Pre-war, the nation produced over 3.4 million barrels per day, relying on its strategic pipelines to bypass the closed Strait of Hormuz, crucial in current geopolitical scenarios. This suspension forces OPEC's third-largest producer to reconsider oil output strategies.

Storage capacities in Fujairah, which accommodate 18 million cubic meters, make it a cornerstone for crude and fuel blending operations globally. Major companies operate here, emphasizing its key role in market stability. With regional dynamics evolving, any prolonged disruptions threaten to reshape global oil supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)