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Foreign Investment Exodus: Oil, Tensions & Market Shifts in India

Foreign investors withdrew Rs 52,704 crore from Indian equities in early March amid rising West Asia tensions, rupee depreciation, and escalating crude oil prices. This follows a substantial inflow in February but continues a selling trend from prior months. Measures beyond geopolitical changes could further influence investor behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:17 IST
Foreign Investment Exodus: Oil, Tensions & Market Shifts in India
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In a dramatic shift, foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 52,704 crore from India's equity market just in the first two weeks of March. This move comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a weakening rupee, and rising crude oil prices, exacerbating concerns about India's economic growth.

March's sell-off occurs right after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) poured Rs 22,615 crore into Indian equities in February, marking the highest monthly inflow in over a year and a half. However, FPIs were net sellers for months prior, and with the renewed tensions, the trend has reversed once again.

Experts suggest the geopolitical strife and the impact on the strategic Strait of Hormuz have unsettled investors, leading to hefty withdrawals. The resulting surge in oil prices and global market volatility, coupled with weak rupee and bond yields, have weighed heavily on FPI sentiment in India.

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