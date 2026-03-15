Rising Tensions: Trump Calls Allies to Action Amid Hormuz Crisis

The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran shows no sign of abating, with U.S. President Donald Trump escalating the rhetoric by urging international allies to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz.

As the crisis enters its third week, the strategic chokepoint for global energy supplies remains a focal point. Trump's recent comments underscore the heightened stakes as missile and drone strikes by Iran further inflame tensions.

With soaring global oil prices and disrupted supply lines, diplomatic efforts have been stymied, leaving the global community grappling with potential solutions, while political leaders weigh military interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)