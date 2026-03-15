Japan's Strategic Oil Release: Easing the Gulf Crisis Shock

Amid mounting tensions from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Japan is set to release 80 million barrels of oil reserves. This strategic move aims to cushion the local market against supply disruptions from the Gulf's critical Strait of Hormuz, a stark reminder of past oil crises.

Japan's commitment reduces its national reserves by 17%, aligning with a larger international effort by the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels globally. Japanese refiners have been instructed to utilize the oil to ensure domestic supply, while Tokyo explores alternative imports to bridge any gaps.

Experts, including Tokyo-based Yuri Group's CEO Yuriy Humber, emphasize that while this release may stabilize short-term supplies and prices, it offers only a temporary reprieve. Japan's long-term strategy includes diversifying imports, with ongoing negotiations for supplies that bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)