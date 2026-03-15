Navigating the Strait of Tensions: Middle East Conflict Heats Up

Iran's foreign minister has urged global caution to avoid escalating Middle East tensions, in dialogue with his French counterpart, according to statements made by Abbas Araqchi on Telegram.

This cautionary stance follows President Donald Trump's call for international naval presence, including France, to secure the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes.

This narrow passage, a crucial transit point for a significant portion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, has come under increasing strain in the latest regional conflict wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)