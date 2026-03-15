Left Menu

Government Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

The government reports a decline in LPG refill bookings amidst West Asia tensions, emphasizing no shortage in petrol, diesel, or LPG supplies. Online bookings have increased, reflecting efforts to reduce panic buying, while the government continues to ensure stable distribution and prevent hoarding across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:52 IST
Government Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, the government reassures citizens of stable LPG, petrol, and diesel supplies, with a notable decline in LPG refill bookings from 88.8 lakh to 77 lakh. The increase in online bookings, from 84% to 87%, is a positive outcome of a campaign promoting digital platforms over physical reservations.

Efforts are being made to maintain seamless refueling, as all domestic refineries operate at full capacity. The national strategy includes preventing fuel import dependency and ensuring sufficient inventories. State and Union governments are actively countering potential hoarding and black marketing through raids and inspections.

The government underscores its commitment to safeguarding the needs of domestic consumers and priority sectors. Energy officials urge citizens to refrain from panic buying and encourage the use of digital booking systems. Coordination continues at all levels to maintain preparedness and protect national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026