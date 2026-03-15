Government Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid West Asia Tensions
The government reports a decline in LPG refill bookings amidst West Asia tensions, emphasizing no shortage in petrol, diesel, or LPG supplies. Online bookings have increased, reflecting efforts to reduce panic buying, while the government continues to ensure stable distribution and prevent hoarding across the nation.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, the government reassures citizens of stable LPG, petrol, and diesel supplies, with a notable decline in LPG refill bookings from 88.8 lakh to 77 lakh. The increase in online bookings, from 84% to 87%, is a positive outcome of a campaign promoting digital platforms over physical reservations.
Efforts are being made to maintain seamless refueling, as all domestic refineries operate at full capacity. The national strategy includes preventing fuel import dependency and ensuring sufficient inventories. State and Union governments are actively countering potential hoarding and black marketing through raids and inspections.
The government underscores its commitment to safeguarding the needs of domestic consumers and priority sectors. Energy officials urge citizens to refrain from panic buying and encourage the use of digital booking systems. Coordination continues at all levels to maintain preparedness and protect national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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