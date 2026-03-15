Pakistan's Covert Strikes: A Blow to Taliban Hideouts

Pakistan conducted overnight air strikes targeting Taliban installations and 'terrorist hideouts' in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, according to a statement released by the Pakistani Information Minister on X, previously known as Twitter.

The spokesperson for the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed the occurrence of these attacks. Mujahid, however, noted that the strikes resulted in no casualties.

The incident underscores the ongoing tension and complex relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly in the context of counter-terrorism efforts and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)