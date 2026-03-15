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Pakistan's Covert Strikes: A Blow to Taliban Hideouts

Pakistan executed overnight strikes targeting Taliban installations in Afghanistan's Kandahar. The Information Minister reported these actions aimed at 'terrorist hideouts.' Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the attacks but reported no casualties, highlighting the tense cross-border relations and ongoing conflict dynamics between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:11 IST
Pakistan's Covert Strikes: A Blow to Taliban Hideouts
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Pakistan conducted overnight air strikes targeting Taliban installations and 'terrorist hideouts' in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, according to a statement released by the Pakistani Information Minister on X, previously known as Twitter.

The spokesperson for the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed the occurrence of these attacks. Mujahid, however, noted that the strikes resulted in no casualties.

The incident underscores the ongoing tension and complex relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly in the context of counter-terrorism efforts and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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