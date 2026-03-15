Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan's Precision Strikes in Kandahar
Pakistan's military executed Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to assaults by Afghan Taliban forces, targeting military installations and terrorist camps in Kandahar. The operation resulted in significant hardware and infrastructure losses for the Taliban, with a reported 684 personnel killed. Pakistan assures no civilian infrastructure was targeted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:36 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan announced that its military forces executed a nighttime operation in Kandahar, Afghanistan, targeting key terrorist and military positions. The strikes were part of 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that the operation aimed to counter attacks by Afghan Taliban forces along the shared border. He emphasized precision in targeting terrorists and debunked claims of civilian casualties.
Tarar stated that significant losses were inflicted on the Taliban, including the destruction of posts, vehicles, and equipment – signaling a strong message against continued aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)