Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan's Precision Strikes in Kandahar

Pakistan announced that its military forces executed a nighttime operation in Kandahar, Afghanistan, targeting key terrorist and military positions. The strikes were part of 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that the operation aimed to counter attacks by Afghan Taliban forces along the shared border. He emphasized precision in targeting terrorists and debunked claims of civilian casualties.

Tarar stated that significant losses were inflicted on the Taliban, including the destruction of posts, vehicles, and equipment – signaling a strong message against continued aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)