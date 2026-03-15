Middle East Conflict Clouds U.S. Interest Rate Outlook Amid Surging Oil Prices

Investors are eagerly seeking clarity this week as the unfolding Middle East conflict raises questions about U.S. interest rate cuts expectations. The tension has already caused a spike in oil prices, affecting various assets and adding to the economic uncertainty.

Federal Reserve policymakers are convening for the first time since the onset of U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, deliberating on the energy shock's potential impact on inflation and economic growth. Tomorrow, the central bank will release economic projections, with markets adjusting tempered hopes for rate cuts.

Despite previous optimism among bullish stock investors, the surge in oil prices has led to reevaluations, with the Fed likely to maintain current interest rates. As the scenario unfolds, the financial community remains fixated on developments that could substantially impact the economic landscape.