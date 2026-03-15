Revamping Regional Rural Banks: A New Era of Profitability and Governance

A Parliamentary panel has proposed that the government consider public offerings for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to attract market capital and strengthen corporate governance standards. This recommendation follows a successful structural consolidation that reduced RRBs from 43 to 28 profitable entities.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, emphasized the importance of continuing the consolidation process. The initiative is credited with achieving Rs 7,720 crore net profit in just nine months of FY 2025-26, as well as reaching a 13-year low gross NPA of 5.4 per cent, despite vulnerabilities in education loans.

The committee also highlighted that RRBs could manage risks better by utilizing the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) and AI-driven Early Warning Signals (EWS). By pushing towards Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and adopting technological advancements, RRBs aim to boost financial stability and service delivery efficacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)