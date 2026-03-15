U.S. Energy Secretary Predicts End of Iran Conflict and Oil Price Rebound

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Sunday that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could conclude within the next several weeks. He expressed optimism about a subsequent rebound in oil supplies and a decrease in energy costs.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Wright stated, "I think that this conflict will certainly come to the end in the next few weeks - could be sooner than that. But the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks, and we'll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down in prices after that."

The prediction comes amid global concerns over energy markets, as the conflict has impacted oil supplies and driven up prices. Wright's comments suggest potential easing of these pressures in the near future.