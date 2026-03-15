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Sri Lanka Goes Digital: Fuel Rationing through QR Codes Amid West Asia Conflict

Sri Lanka has implemented a QR code-based fuel rationing system as a preventive measure against fuel shortages due to the conflict in West Asia. The Ministry of Energy allows cars 15 liters weekly and buses 60 liters. Despite securing potential fuel supplies from India and Russia, long queues persist due to QR code issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:16 IST
Sri Lanka Goes Digital: Fuel Rationing through QR Codes Amid West Asia Conflict
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  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka introduced a QR code-based fuel rationing system on Sunday, responding to potential crises stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Ministry of Energy announced that cars are allocated 15 liters per week, while buses receive 60 liters, aiming to curb consumer hoarding despite available fuel reserves.

The rationing system follows government announcements promising hoped-for fuel supplies from India and Russia. Despite this, long queues at fuel retailers continue, attributed to operational issues with the QR codes, as per retailers.

This situation echoes the 2022 economic crisis where QR rationing successfully managed fuel shortages caused by forex deficiencies. During the crisis, an Indian credit line via the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation helped relieve tensions. The current geopolitical tensions threaten global crude and oil supply chains, particularly affecting maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

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