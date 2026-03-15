Sri Lanka Goes Digital: Fuel Rationing through QR Codes Amid West Asia Conflict

Sri Lanka introduced a QR code-based fuel rationing system on Sunday, responding to potential crises stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Ministry of Energy announced that cars are allocated 15 liters per week, while buses receive 60 liters, aiming to curb consumer hoarding despite available fuel reserves.

The rationing system follows government announcements promising hoped-for fuel supplies from India and Russia. Despite this, long queues at fuel retailers continue, attributed to operational issues with the QR codes, as per retailers.

This situation echoes the 2022 economic crisis where QR rationing successfully managed fuel shortages caused by forex deficiencies. During the crisis, an Indian credit line via the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation helped relieve tensions. The current geopolitical tensions threaten global crude and oil supply chains, particularly affecting maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz.