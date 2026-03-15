Left Menu

Landmark Energy Deals Struck at Tokyo Forum

At the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo, Asia-Pacific allies made $57 billion in deals with U.S. companies, signaling stronger energy ties. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted Japan's growing interest in U.S. oil and noted the importance of diversifying energy sources away from adversarial nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST
Landmark Energy Deals Struck at Tokyo Forum

During the weekend's Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo, Asia-Pacific nations agreed to $57 billion in deals with American companies, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced on Sunday.

Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Sunday Morning Futures,' Burgum reported that Japan is looking to purchase more U.S. oil, with the total value of investments upticked from $56 billion to $57 billion due to a last-minute deal.

Burgum emphasized the forum's importance, pointing to the need for friendlier energy trade partnerships to reduce reliance on adversarial countries. He praised Japan for its leadership in contributing more oil to the global market.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026