Landmark Energy Deals Struck at Tokyo Forum
At the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo, Asia-Pacific allies made $57 billion in deals with U.S. companies, signaling stronger energy ties. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted Japan's growing interest in U.S. oil and noted the importance of diversifying energy sources away from adversarial nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST
During the weekend's Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo, Asia-Pacific nations agreed to $57 billion in deals with American companies, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced on Sunday.
Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Sunday Morning Futures,' Burgum reported that Japan is looking to purchase more U.S. oil, with the total value of investments upticked from $56 billion to $57 billion due to a last-minute deal.
Burgum emphasized the forum's importance, pointing to the need for friendlier energy trade partnerships to reduce reliance on adversarial countries. He praised Japan for its leadership in contributing more oil to the global market.