Strategic Oil Reserves to Combat Iran Crisis

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced the release of more than 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to address surging crude prices spurred by the ongoing Iran conflict. This move marks the agency's most comprehensive approach since the crisis started.

Stocks from participating nations in Asia and Oceania will be made immediately available, with European and American reserves expected to follow by the end of March. The commitment, affirmed by governments, includes 271.7 million barrels from government holdings and significant contributions from industry and other sources.

With 72% of the planned release in crude oil, this strategy aims to counteract supply disruptions along the crucial Strait of Hormuz. IEA members are coordinating their response, holding over 1.2 billion barrels in emergency reserves, a testament to the seriousness of the current geopolitical oil situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)