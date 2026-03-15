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Global Oil Reserves Mobilized: Largest Emergency Release in History

The International Energy Agency is coordinating a significant release of oil reserves across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Americas. This action will mobilize 412 million barrels of oil to stabilize global prices, more than double the 2022 release due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil constitutes 72% of this release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:29 IST
Global Oil Reserves Mobilized: Largest Emergency Release in History
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The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a historic action plan on Sunday, with member countries in Asia and Oceania poised to release emergency oil stocks immediately. Meanwhile, reserves from Europe and the Americas are expected to be available by the end of March.

This emergency response, described as the 'largest ever,' aims to provide a substantial buffer to stabilize oil prices globally. According to the Paris-based agency's statement, the coordinated effort underscores international commitment to curbing price escalations.

The IEA has committed to releasing 400 million barrels of oil from member countries' reserves, dramatically surpassing the 182.7 million barrels released in 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Currently, member countries have agreed to provide nearly 412 million barrels, with 72% being crude oil and the remainder as oil products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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