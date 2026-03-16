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Diplomatic Navigations: Jaishankar's Impact on Hormuz Shipping

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized direct diplomacy with Iran as a practical approach to ensure unhindered shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In light of U.S.-Iran tensions, Jaishankar's talks with Tehran facilitated the safe passage of Indian-flagged LPG carriers, highlighting diplomacy's role in geopolitical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:06 IST
Diplomatic Navigations: Jaishankar's Impact on Hormuz Shipping

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has underscored the importance of direct negotiations with Iran as a means to resume and maintain shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This view was expressed during an interview with the Financial Times.

Amidst escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an international response, urging countries to deploy warships to ensure the open passage through this vital oil transit route. Jaishankar's talks with Iran have already yielded positive outcomes, exemplified by two Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully navigating the strait.

Jaishankar remarked on the unique nature of each country's relationship with Iran, suggesting that India's diplomatic approach is not universally applicable but remains a noteworthy model for international dialogue.

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