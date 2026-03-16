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Oil Executives Sound Alarm Over Escalating Energy Crisis Amid Iran Conflict

Major U.S. oil company CEOs have warned the Trump administration about worsening energy crisis conditions due to the Iran war. Key discussions with White House officials highlighted concerns over ongoing disruptions in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially impacting global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 04:04 IST
Oil Executives Sound Alarm Over Escalating Energy Crisis Amid Iran Conflict
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Top executives from leading U.S. oil companies have issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump's administration about the escalating energy crisis driven by ongoing conflict in Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal, these concerns were shared during a series of White House meetings and recent discussions with key officials.

Leaders from Exxon, Chevron, and Conocophillips emphasized that the disruption of energy flows through the indispensable Strait of Hormuz threatens to exacerbate volatility within global energy markets. This critical issue remains at the forefront as tensions persist in the region.

The revelations were drawn from sources familiar with the discussions, although Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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