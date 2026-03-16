Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar hovered close to a 10-month high at the week's start, as investors prepared for a series of central bank meetings under the looming U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Key institutions, including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, are set to make significant rate decisions for the first time since hostilities commenced in the Middle East.

Focus is intensifying on how policymakers will navigate the risks of heightened oil prices impacting inflation and economic growth. Carol Kong, a currency strategist, warned the conflict heightens inflation and economic uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions keep markets volatile, and investors anticipate minimal shifts in global monetary policy.

The Australian and Japanese markets show contrasting monetary expectations, with the former anticipating a rate hike while the latter faces challenges due to energy reliance on the Middle East. Meanwhile, U.S.-China talks on trade and agriculture reflected a more stable diplomatic engagement between the two global powers.