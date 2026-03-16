Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Oil Supply at Stake

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. is in talks with seven nations regarding aiding in securing the strategic Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This vital waterway blockade is disrupting global oil supply, shaking international markets.

Despite President Trump's call for assistance from oil-dependent nations, including China, France, and Japan, to protect their interests, Iran, through its foreign minister, firmly rejects any negotiation possibilities. The global oil market remains unstable, with Brent crude slightly rising while U.S. crude fell.

U.S. Energy Secretary anticipates a swift resolution to the conflict while economic consequences loom. The escalating situation and continued military strikes have intensified tensions, challenging diplomatic interventions and highlighting potential threats to worldwide energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)