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Turbulent Markets as Gulf Tensions Inflame Oil Prices

Asian markets are wary amidst Gulf hostilities influencing oil prices, complicating the inflation forecast for central banks set to meet this week. A new coalition might escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, central banks, especially in Australia, anticipate impacts on inflation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:58 IST
Turbulent Markets as Gulf Tensions Inflame Oil Prices
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Asian markets faced uncertainty on Monday as Gulf hostilities kept oil prices elevated, creating a challenging scenario for central banks worldwide. This week, policy meetings are expected, with inflation concerns set to take center stage. The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration's plan to announce a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially indicating hope for de-escalation. U.S. President Donald Trump stressed the importance of NATO allies contributing to the effort.

European Union foreign ministers are set to discuss enhancing a small naval mission in the Middle East. Meanwhile, oil markets remained cautious. Brent crude rose 0.8% to $104.01 per barrel, whereas U.S. crude slightly fell by 0.2% to $98.48. Central bank gatherings in the U.S., UK, Europe, and other countries will address inflation concerns, with energy prices looming large. Bruce Kasman, JPMorgan's chief economist, indicated a bias towards heightened inflation outlooks.

Developments highlight potential price increases, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% while South Korean stocks saw a slight rise. Global investor focus shifts towards AI as Nvidia's GTC conference looms, highlighting advancements in AI and chip technology. A potential energy shock and increased defense spending have influenced bond yields, rising sharply. The Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday will draw attention to monetary policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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