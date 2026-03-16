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Global Economy on Edge as Oil Prices Surge Amidst Gulf Tensions

Asian markets remained cautious as Gulf tensions raised oil prices, affecting inflation forecasts. A coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz is in talks, potentially calming markets. Central banks globally are reviewing policies as energy costs spike. The U.S. dollar remains strong amidst global volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:30 IST
Global Economy on Edge as Oil Prices Surge Amidst Gulf Tensions
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Asian markets started the week on a cautious note due to heightened tensions in the Gulf, pushing oil prices up and clouding the global inflation outlook. Economists predict that this may cause most central banks to pause at upcoming policy meetings, although some nations might consider rate hikes.

A glimmer of hope emerged as reports suggested that a coalition is being formed to escort cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz, possibly easing shipping risks. Despite this, oil prices rose further, with Brent crude climbing 1.5% and U.S. crude 0.9% by Monday morning.

Amidst the geopolitical and financial landscape, central banks across major economies, such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan, are meeting to assess the impact of rising energy prices. While the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its current policies, the Reserve Bank of Australia might increase rates to curb domestic inflation. The global economic ripple effect is also reflected in fluctuating stock markets and commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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